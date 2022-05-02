Left Menu

Mentally unstable man climbs police quarters wall, attacks cops who try to restrain him

Two police personnel suffered injuries after a mentally unstable person, who climbed a boundary wall of the police quarters here, attacked them with stones while they tried to bring him down, officials said on Monday.Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI, On Monday, at around 3.30 am to 4 am, a youth climbed the walls of the police quarters located near the Chhaprauli police station, and started creating a ruckus.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 02-05-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 16:51 IST
Two police personnel suffered injuries after a mentally unstable person, who climbed a boundary wall of the police quarters here, attacked them with stones while they tried to bring him down, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI, ''On Monday, at around 3.30 am to 4 am, a youth climbed the walls of the police quarters located near the Chhaprauli police station, and started creating a ruckus. As policemen tried to stop him, he attacked them with stones. Two police personnel were injured in the incident.'' The SP added that the youth, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was caught around 8.30 am.

''Since he is mentally unstable, he has not been arrested, and instead sent for medical examination at a mental hospital,'' SP Jadaun said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

