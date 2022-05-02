Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Kerala on May 3

The Kerala government on Monday declared May 3 as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr and issued a notification in this connection.

The government had previously announced the holiday for the Ramzan festival on Monday, expecting it to fall on May 2.

An order issued today by the government said all government offices including public sector undertakings, educational institutions, and banks will remain closed tomorrow under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Eid is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the moon. Since the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Sunday, which was supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar, the clerics and the government decided to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

