Left Menu

Embassy of Israel, IIT-Delhi develop six-week mentorship programme for women entrepreneurs

They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good. During the programme, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:08 IST
Embassy of Israel, IIT-Delhi develop six-week mentorship programme for women entrepreneurs
  • Country:
  • India

The Embassy of Israel in India collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and the WEE Foundation for a six-week mentorship programme for women entrepreneurs.

Twenty-six women entrepreneurs from the WEE Foundation were selected and mentored on various topics, including validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, and building and distributing products.

''It has been great to meet this group of brilliant women entrepreneurs. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours. This project is one of a series of special initiatives to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel,'' Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, said at an event to mark the culmination of programme.

Entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned mentor Nava Swersky from Israel.

Nava Swersky is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialisation.

''I am honoured and delighted to be mentoring these special women who have unique and pioneering thinking and a strong passion for entrepreneurship. They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good.'' During the programme, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise. These women have a background in science and medicine, business administration, design and healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022