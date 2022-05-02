Indian Consulate condemns ‘citation’ by Connecticut General Assembly on so-called ‘declaration of Sikh independence’ anniversary

India’s Consulate General in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the General Assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence.” The Consulate said it along with the Embassy of India in Washington will take up this issue appropriately with the concerned US lawmakers.

“We condemn the so-called Citation of the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut in the USA regarding an illegal act. This is an attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the Assembly for their nefarious purposes,” the Indian Consulate said.

“These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred. Their agenda of violence has no place in democratic societies like the USA and India.” it said.

In the “official citation”, the State of Connecticut General Assembly congratulates the pro-Khalistan organisation ‘World Sikh Parliament’ “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence.” In September last year, India had expressed concern over reports of growing anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups from American soil.

A US-based think-tank, Hudson Institute, had said in a report last year that Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups, banned by the Indian government, are quietly gaining ground in the US and that Washington has so far remained indifferent to the appeals made by New Delhi to curb their activities.

