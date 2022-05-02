Left Menu

Sword weighing 4,000 kg for Kempegowda statue arrives

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:08 IST
Sword weighing 4,000 kg for Kempegowda statue arrives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 4,000-kg sword that will adorn a 108-feet statue of Bengaluru's founder Kempegowda arrived here from Delhi on Monday.

The sword will be a part of the statue which will be installed at the international airport here.

State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck, his office said in a statement.

On the occasion, priests performed 'shakti puja' for the sword, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

