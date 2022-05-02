Sword weighing 4,000 kg for Kempegowda statue arrives
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A 4,000-kg sword that will adorn a 108-feet statue of Bengaluru's founder Kempegowda arrived here from Delhi on Monday.
The sword will be a part of the statue which will be installed at the international airport here.
State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck, his office said in a statement.
On the occasion, priests performed 'shakti puja' for the sword, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- C N Ashwath Narayan
- Delhi
- Kempegowda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru’s Karaga festival representing blend of communal harmony concludes
Delhi CM Kejriwal in Bengaluru on April 21, as AAP prepares for 2023 assembly polls
Fujitsu launches new research centre in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Sprint legend Gatlin to promote TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon