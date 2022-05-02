Left Menu

Govt wants public sector enterprises to hire more apprentices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:46 IST
Govt wants public sector enterprises to hire more apprentices
In pursuance of the goal of engaging over 10 lakh apprentices over the next one year, the Union skill development ministry on Monday organised a workshop to make central public sector enterprises aware of the latest reforms and encourage them to hire more apprentices.

Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to explore innovative ways to drive skill development, including adopting industrial training centers and jan shikshan sansthans of their areas, engage more apprentices, align their skilling framework with national skills qualification framework, and leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to augment skill development efforts under the overall skill India mission.

''We are rolling out the recommendations of the NEP2020 (National Education Policy). We must create strong integration of education and skilling to create a more vibrant and versatile workforce,'' Pradhan said.

The workshop was attended by CMDs, HR managers and CSR heads of more than 100 CPSEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

