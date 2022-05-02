Govt wants public sector enterprises to hire more apprentices
- Country:
- India
In pursuance of the goal of engaging over 10 lakh apprentices over the next one year, the Union skill development ministry on Monday organised a workshop to make central public sector enterprises aware of the latest reforms and encourage them to hire more apprentices.
Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to explore innovative ways to drive skill development, including adopting industrial training centers and jan shikshan sansthans of their areas, engage more apprentices, align their skilling framework with national skills qualification framework, and leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to augment skill development efforts under the overall skill India mission.
''We are rolling out the recommendations of the NEP2020 (National Education Policy). We must create strong integration of education and skilling to create a more vibrant and versatile workforce,'' Pradhan said.
The workshop was attended by CMDs, HR managers and CSR heads of more than 100 CPSEs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off 1st Keshod-Mumbai 'tourism booster' flight
Dinesh Karthik wants to be part of Indian team again, says working really hard
Ahlawat top Indian finisher in Asian Mixed Challenge golf; Kim wins title
Terming India economic powerhouse, Boris Johnson calls for democracies, friends to stick together
Rising input costs, supply chain woes headwinds for Indian auto sector in 2022: MG Motor India president