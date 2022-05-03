Left Menu

Indian lifters impress in junior weightlifting world championship

Rithika -- won three silver and two bronze medals, respectively, in the 49 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.This has been the best performance ever for Indian weightlifters on the opening day of the tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:32 IST
Indian lifters impress in junior weightlifting world championship
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Indian weightlifters -- Gyaneshwari Yadav and V. Rithika -- won three silver and two bronze medals, respectively, in the 49 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

This has been the best performance ever for Indian weightlifters on the opening day of the tournament. ''It is heartening to note that only three overall medals were won earlier by the Indian weightlifters in all editions of Junior World Weightlifting Championships – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (bronze), Jhilli Dalabehera (bronze) and Achinta Sheuli (silver). ''Whereas on the opening day of 2022 IWF Junior (Men & Women) World Weightlifting Championships, 3 medals were won by Indian weightlifters – 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze. More medals will be expected in days to come,'' Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav said in a release. ''I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting a good show during 2022 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships at Heraklion and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in short span of time in the National camps,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022