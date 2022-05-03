Indian lifters impress in junior weightlifting world championship
Rithika -- won three silver and two bronze medals, respectively, in the 49 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.This has been the best performance ever for Indian weightlifters on the opening day of the tournament.
Indian weightlifters -- Gyaneshwari Yadav and V. Rithika -- won three silver and two bronze medals, respectively, in the 49 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.
This has been the best performance ever for Indian weightlifters on the opening day of the tournament. ''It is heartening to note that only three overall medals were won earlier by the Indian weightlifters in all editions of Junior World Weightlifting Championships – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (bronze), Jhilli Dalabehera (bronze) and Achinta Sheuli (silver). ''Whereas on the opening day of 2022 IWF Junior (Men & Women) World Weightlifting Championships, 3 medals were won by Indian weightlifters – 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze. More medals will be expected in days to come,'' Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav said in a release. ''I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting a good show during 2022 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships at Heraklion and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in short span of time in the National camps,'' he added.
