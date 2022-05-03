Union min Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 3-day visit to Nagaland from May 4

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be in Nagaland on a three-day visit beginning Wednesday to review developmental works in an aspirational district and inaugurate five National Institute of Electronics and Information and Technology (NIELIT) centres in the Northeastern region, including one at Dimapur. The Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, will be travelling to Kiphire to review the progress of the Aspirational District Programme of the Central government, an official press release said. Kiphire was ranked first in the health and nutrition sector and second in the basic infrastructure parameters among the aspirational districts in the country in 2021.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country with the government's commitment to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all – "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas" During his stay in the state, the Union minister will visit Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), and interact with the students and faculty engaged in skill training.

JSS under the Ministry of Skill development and entrepreneurship aims to provide vocational training to non-literates, neo-literates as well as school drop-outs in rural regions by identifying skills that have a relevant market in that region. Chandrasekhar will be visiting Longwa village on Thursday for holding discussions with the district administration.

On Friday, the Union minister will virtually inaugurate five NIELIT centres in the North eastern Region from Dimapur.

These centres are located at Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Nagaland, and Senapati in Manipur.

