NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering records 100% placement assistance in 2022

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), an institute that provides education for an engineering degree, reported a stellar placement record for the Batch of 2022 with India's leading companies selecting students from the campus directly. MPSTME has been one of the most preferred campuses for job placements by leading corporates for the last several years. The institute has linkages with over 300 companies that regularly conduct campus recruitment for final placements and summer internships.

The placement model at MPSTME is a five-stage process, involving pre-placement activities, career guidance, counselling students on job opportunities, executing placement and post-placement reviews.

With this, the MPSTME, a constituent engineering college of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years, has set yet another milestone and ensured that it surpasses the previous placement records this year too. The MPSTME provides technical education in different disciplines interspersing management and problem solving skills and takes a holistic approach to career building with a contemporary curriculum and practice-oriented pedagogy. This ensures that the engineering graduates are industry ready and well versed with the application of technology and management principles. For the B Tech and MBA Tech graduates, leading companies like Accenture, Axxela Advisory Services, Byju's, Capgemini, Cognizant, Decimal Point Analytics Pvt Ltd, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young, Evolute Group, Evosys, Futures First, Glencore India Pvt Ltd., Goldman Sachs, Incedo, Infosys, Keyence, Kotak Securities, KPMG, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), Loyalty Juggernaut Inc, Media.Net, Mercer, Merkle Sokrati, NeoSOFT Technologies, NewFold Digital, Wipro, and many more offered several positions across various spectrums of the company's business.

Companies in the core domains such as Adani Group, Bosch Ltd, Compton Greaves, Daikin India, Eleation, Godrej & Boyce, JM Environet Pvt Ltd, JSW Group, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), Luminous Power Technologies, Mahindra Finance, Mosdorfer India Pvt Ltd, RDC Concrete, Royal Enfield, Sanmar Group, Shapoorji Pallonji, Stelmec, and Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd, among others, marked their presence during the placement season and extended job opportunities to students from Mechanical, Mechatronics, and Civil branches. A total of 25 companies for Mechanical Engineering, 24 for Mechatronics, and 23 for Civil Engineering participated in the campus placements resulting in the successful recruitment of all the students who had opted for placements.

Speaking on the successful placement season, Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, SVKM's Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering said, ''We are thankful to the companies that have shown faith and confidence in MPSTME students, providing a headstart in their careers across various industry spectrums. Through our collaborations with a number of industries across various domains we had organised pre-placement activities and trainings throughout the year which paid off with an excellent placement record. A robust curriculum based on the emerging technologies, industry requirements and assurance of learning through a robust and focussed pedagogy, have continued to pay dividends in terms of placements in top notch companies and admissions in the top ranked universities globally for higher studies for our graduates.

Dr. Alka Mahajan further added, ''We are passionate about grooming students not only as efficient and knowledgeable professionals but also as responsible citizens. It is our continuous endeavour to make our students industry-ready. Over the last decade, the institute has emerged as one of the most favoured destinations for hiring fresh talent from the campus.'' ABOUT MPSTME Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering was established in the year 2006 under the aegis of NMIMS as one of its constituent schools. MPSTME was essentially established to serve the need of creating an innovative and integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with changing industry as well as societal needs. The vision was to match the emerging demands in the field by creating holistically trained engineers possessing sound technical expertise as well as a vision to integrate their knowledge into creating technology that serves the changing needs of the present world. The MPSTME building today, with its state-of-the-art labs and world-class infrastructure stands a live testimony to the steady realization of this vision.

About NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.).

