IBM rolls out 'STEM for Girls' programme in Arunachal Pradesh

It has engaged with hundreds of thousands of students, the company said, adding that the participating states include Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana. Other participating states are Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:54 IST
Tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced an alliance with the Department of School Education of Arunachal Pradesh to introduce 'STEM for Girls' programme in over 130 secondary and higher secondary schools across 15 districts of the state.

With the alliance, more than 13,500 students in grades 8-10 will have exposure to digital fluency, coding skills training, and life and career skills.

IBM has launched 'STEM for Girls' programme in Arunachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement adding ''the programme will benefit over 13,500 students across 130 secondary and higher secondary schools.'' The programme's expansion in Arunachal Pradesh is in line with IBM’s commitment to skilling 30 million people worldwide by 2030, it added.

''This initiative is part of a three-year programme between IBM and the state government, with Quest Alliance and Alombro Mayu Yaku Chi Amey Aroga (AMYAA) as the implementation partners, to further help increase the participation of girl children and women in STEM careers,'' it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, skills are seen as critical to enhancing employability across industries and are in great demand.

AMYAA will hire facilitators to support the school processes and will anchor the advocacy and liaising with the district education officials for executing the programme.

IBM's 'STEM for Girls' programme is currently running in 13 states.

