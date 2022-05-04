JNUSU begins sit-in protest against non-allotment of hostels to 2021 batch students

JNUSU members began a sit-in protest outside the office of Dean of Students on Wednesday demanding allotment of hostels to students of the 2021 batch. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union members also demanded the resumption of offline classes for first-year students. They held placards that read ''Start offline classes, no more classes on Zoom'', ''immediately start hostel allotment'' among others.

The JNUSU has vowed to continue the protest until a notification regarding physical verification and hostel allotment is released.

''Many students are facing problems due to the non-allotment of the hostels to first-year students. Despite several assurances, the Dean of Students (DoS) office has not issued any notification in this regard,'' said Anagha Pradeep, councillor JNUSU. On Tuesday, the JNUSU wrote to JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulpudi Pandit, requesting the commencement of physical verification of documents and hostel allotment for the batch. Despite the permission to open all educational institutions in full capacity, JNU still remain shut for the batch of 2021, the JNUSU noted.

The 2021 batch students ''have still not been allotted hostel and has to do with online classes. Many of them are facing a lot of issues due to the online classes,'' the letter read.

''Since there are more than 1500 seats available in the hotel and since the first semester has also come to an end, we on the behalf of JNUSU would request the physical verification of documents and hostel allotment for the batch to start on an immediate basis,'' it added.

