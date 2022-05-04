Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati to train Assam govt officers on drone tech

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

IIT-Guwahati on Wednesday joined hands with the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) for offering various training to its officers.

IIT-Guwahati will conduct courses related to drone operation, training, maintenance, data collection and application in various sectors, a statement from the premier technical institute said.

The ASSTC officers will also attend theory classes on modern land management, and research and projects by leveraging their respective expertise in this area, it added.

''It is the first instance across the country where training on drone technology will be imparted to all levels of officers and it is a unique step to integrate knowledge-based technological advancement as part of the training curriculum for state officials,'' IIT-Guwahati said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions in the presence of Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, IIT-Guwahati Director TG Sitharam and other officials.

Commenting on the tie-up, Mohan said, ''In this new era of technology and education, this MoU is a great step towards helping the region. This will help the region and encourage people to work for the development of the region.'' Sitharam said that IIT-Guwahati specifically recognises this futuristic step and look forward to technology-based networking and academic training programmes both on campus as well as on-site.

''I am very glad that today we will be able to initiate the academic courses related to this drone technology to ASSTC and in the near future, we hope to make a more positive contribution to the state and extend this technology to various other sectors,'' he added.

As per the MoU, IIT-Guwahati will impart training to the administrative and technical staff in survey and settlement as well as to private candidates.

Both ASSTC and IIT-Guwahati will work closely to collaborate and co-operate with each other to support the needs of officers of the department.

The duration of the course work will be of one week for Recorder's Certificate Class Course (RCCC) students and four days for officer's class, including one examination, submission of project report and presentation at the end of the session.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

