Mumbai Educational Trust Presented National Research Conference and Hackathon on Sustainability

Chief Guest: Hon'ble Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) MET Institute of Management presented the National Research Conference on ‘Holistic Value Creation through Sustainable Development’ and the Sustainability Hackathon on 30th April 2022. Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), with its campuses in Mumbai and Nashik has always moved in tune with time. Hence, this conference was organized to spread awareness and implement systemic solutions to increase biodiversity, reduce carbon footprints and explore new solutions for waste management & pollution control.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal, Trustee - MET in the presence of Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal, Director, Dr. Swati Lodha, Director - MET IOM and corporate experts on sustainability. Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal, Hon. Trustee - MET in his opening speech highlighted that identifying the challenges and prevailing practices that can lead to sustainable production and consumption is the need of the hour. Hon'ble Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra was the Chief Guest at this National Research Conference and Sustainability Hackathon Award Ceremony. Mr. Thackeray has been championing sustainability and climate resilience initiatives right from adding the concerns and actions for environment in the syllabus of schools to the launching of new electric vehicle policy.

While addressing the audience, Mr. Thackeray emphasized on the importance of technology and data driven solutions to help combat climate change and move towards more sustainable cities and planet as a whole. He urged students to be the forerunner of climate change initiatives with their novel and bolder ideas. Mr. Thackeray wished to create a bridge between technology and the young minds to provide a solution to environmental problems. He also awarded the winners at the National Research Conference and the Sustainability Hackathon along with the Best PhD Thesis Award, recognizing and inspiring future generations to march towards the path of sustainability.

The Panel that assessed the participants comprised of academic and corporate leaders - Mr. Pratyush Panda, CSR Director - L&T Infotech, Mr. Prasanna Lohar, VP Technology - DCB Bank, Mr. Rishiraj Baruah, Senior Associate - AZB & Partners & Major Rahul Bannore, Assistant Vice President, Investigations and Vigilance - RBL FinCom. During the national conference distinguished speakers from overseas and India encouraged the students to establish a platform that would aid in the implementation of an action plan at both the local and macro levels. For more information, please visit www.met.edu. PWR PWR

