NDMC school for adult women to be upgraded till class 12

Several females start jobs to supplement the income of their family, girls whose parents cannot afford their further studies or they are supposed to look after their siblings, said Upadhyay, who visited the school on Wednesday.The school was started to impart education to such females so that they can continue their education. Upgrading the school till class 12 will benefit for more such students, Upadhyay said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:09 IST
The Day Time Secondary School for Adult Women in East Kidwai Nagar will soon be upgraded up to class 12, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday. The school, which was started in 1990-91 to provide facilities to restart the education of drop-out students in any class, currently offers education till class 10. ''The objective of the school is to provide educational facilities for the drop-out girls belonging to weaker sections of society, especially those who leave their studies due to family circumstances. Several females start jobs to supplement the income of their family, girls whose parents cannot afford their further studies or they are supposed to look after their siblings,'' said Upadhyay, who visited the school on Wednesday.

''The school was started to impart education to such females so that they can continue their education. The school was upgraded to class 10 level from session 1994-95. It will soon be upgraded to class 12. The school provides educational facilities to those who have already undertaken employment but desire to improve their educational qualifications,'' he said.

The total number of students enrolled in the school this year is 242. As per the class-wise enrolment as of April 2022, 66 students are studying in the age group of 15 to 20 years whereas three students are studying in the age group of 20 plus.

''Learning is a continuous process and the true learner always looks for avenues to learn from anybody and everybody. Upgrading the school till class 12 will benefit for more such students,'' Upadhyay said.

