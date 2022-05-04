Over 14,000 students to sit for Plus-two exam

Left Menu

A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one Class XI public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31. The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All arrangements have been made for the plus-two (class XII) public examination commencing on Thursday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28. A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one (Class XI) public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31. The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.

