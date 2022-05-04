2 juveniles apprehended for killing builder in Delhi, decamping with Rs 11L, jewellery

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly killing a 77-year-old builder and decamping with Rs 11 lakhs along with jewellery from his house in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Wednesday.

The main accused used to work at the builder's house as a domestic help two years back but was removed over allegations of theft and wanted to take revenge as well as earn a quick buck, they said. He along with his accomplice, also a juvenile, killed the builder on May 1, they said, adding that the former help was traced after scanning footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and tracking his metro card, police said.

The body of Ram Kishore Agrawal was found on his bed with stab injuries on Sunday morning. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing, while a kitchen knife and a helmet were also recovered from the spot, they said.

When the police started probing the incident, they found that the former house help had gotten a tattoo made and also invested money in buying his accomplice a mobile phone, officials said. It was also found that the former house help had paid Rs 1,700 for a house they both had rented in Mukundpur village to keep the looted articles, police said, adding the duo also used YouTube to learn how to steal bike without using keys. They claimed that Rs 10,37,000 which was looted, jewellery and a mobile phone purchased from the robbed amount along with a stolen motorcycle has been recovered.

According to footage from CCTV cameras, the two suspects were seen fleeing on a motorcycle following which several teams were constituted to track them and conduct a thorough examination of their entry and exit points into the colony, police said. The suspects were found to have taken an e-rickshaw while coming to commit the crime. It was also established that the suspects had used the Metro to plan the robbery and recee the builder's house, Ravindra Singh Yadav,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. ''Our teams found out that the suspects were using Delhi Metro frequently. The CCTV footage of Delhi Metro and nearby areas were analyzed and monitored round the clock of all possible areas to find out the suspects,'' he said. The main suspect was apprehended on Tuesday when he swiped his metro smart card at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, he added.

Based on his disclosure, the other juvenile was apprehended from Mukundpur village in Burari, police said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had worked at the builder's house as a help two years ago for three months after his father, who also had worked at the victim's place as a driver, recommended his name, police said. ''He (the former help) wanted to earn easy money and sensed an opportunity since he was well aware about all the intricate details of this family. He has been removed from his job for indulging in theft of petty items and nursed a grudge against the victim. ''He had been planning to rob the house and get rich and roped in his friend from native village and started planning meticulously to commit a foolproof crime,'' the officer said. The officer said both the accused purchased toy pistols from the Lajpat Rai Market and two knives from Chawri Bazar following which they stole a bike on April 28 from Wazirabad area. ''On April 30 at about 10 PM, they parked their bike in front of victim's house and left the spot as they knew that early morning entry with bike would not be possible from the gate because of guard stationed at the entry barrier. ''According to plan, they reached the victim's house in morning and jumped the boundary wall, locked the guard inside his room and entered the house. They entered the victim's bedroom, overpowered him, slit his neck and stabbed the victim in his stomach and neck, the officer said. They looted cash and jewellery from the almirah and fled the spot by using their stolen bike already parked outside the house, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)