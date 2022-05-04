Haryana Civil Services (judicial branch) main exam being rescheduled after SC order

The Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Main exam, 2021, supposed to be held from May 6 to 8, is being rescheduled in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, the state public service commission said on Wednesday evening.

The fresh dates of this exam will be announced in due course, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the mains examination of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) - 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to the dates clashing with the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam - 2021.

A bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice J K Maheshwari passed the interim order and posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

''In our view, the petitioners have made out a prima facie case for grant of stay. In the aforesaid circumstances, as an interim measure, it is directed that the examinations of the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Examinations scheduled for 6th to 8th May 2022 are stayed and shall be postponed.

''On the request of the learned counsel for the respondents, list on May 9, by which date this Court would be informed of a fresh schedule for examinations to be notified by the respondents or else assist this Court enabling it to fix the postponed dates,'' the bench said.

The top court asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to either inform the rescheduled dates or assist it in fixing the dates.

The apex court's order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6-8 because of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Service Exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)