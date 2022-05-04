Two students hurt as school bus catches fire in Batala

Two students suffered injuries in Gurdaspur's Batala on Wednesday after a school bus caught fire from burning wheat stubble in a field, police said.

The bus was destroyed in the incident, which took place near Qila Lal Singh village after the vehicle overturned on the side of the road after its driver lost control over it, they said. Villagers from nearby areas rescued students from the bus.

The incident took place when the bus of a private school was dropping students to their home after the school hours, said police. ''Two students, one studying in Class 2 and another in Class 7, were injured in this incident,'' said Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu. At the time of the accident, nine students were on the bus, said police. Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has sought a report from the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner about the incident. ''The accident of Sri Guru Har Rai Public School's bus is deeply saddening,'' said Hayer in a tweet, adding he asked the district administration to provide free medical care to the students.

