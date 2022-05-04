Left Menu

Two students hurt as school bus catches fire in Batala

Two students suffered injuries in Gurdaspurs Batala on Wednesday after a school bus caught fire from burning wheat stubble in a field, police said.The bus was destroyed in the incident, which took place near Qila Lal Singh village after the vehicle overturned on the side of the road after its driver lost control over it, they said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:46 IST
Two students hurt as school bus catches fire in Batala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students suffered injuries in Gurdaspur's Batala on Wednesday after a school bus caught fire from burning wheat stubble in a field, police said.

The bus was destroyed in the incident, which took place near Qila Lal Singh village after the vehicle overturned on the side of the road after its driver lost control over it, they said. Villagers from nearby areas rescued students from the bus.

The incident took place when the bus of a private school was dropping students to their home after the school hours, said police. ''Two students, one studying in Class 2 and another in Class 7, were injured in this incident,'' said Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu. At the time of the accident, nine students were on the bus, said police. Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has sought a report from the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner about the incident. ''The accident of Sri Guru Har Rai Public School's bus is deeply saddening,'' said Hayer in a tweet, adding he asked the district administration to provide free medical care to the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022