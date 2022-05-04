Left Menu

India's 'first' tribal health observatory to come up in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:52 IST
India's 'first' tribal health observatory to come up in Odisha
Odisha Government Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is set to come up with India's ''only'' observatory that will establish a repository on the health of the tribal population in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding was inked in this regard between the ST and SC Development Department and the RMRC, a regional centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research, they said.

The Tribal Health Observatory (TriHOb) is the ''first in the country'', and designed to be an effective, evidence-based and a policy-oriented centre, the Information Department said in a release.

It will perform systematic and ongoing observation on disease burden, health-seeking behaviour and healthcare delivery system pertaining to tribal health in the state.

During the event where the MoU was signed, 'Mo School' Abhiyan chairperson Sushmita Bagchi also launched a tribal family health survey among the indigenous communities.

The survey will lay the foundation for further longitudinal cohort studies and policy-oriented research, the officials said.

The 'Mo School' (My School) initiative aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute to revamping government and government-aided schools in Odisha, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022