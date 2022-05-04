MP: 7-year-old girl raped, murdered by manservant in Narsinghpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and her body was dumped on a field by a manservant who worked for her family in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place outside a wedding venue in Station Ganj police station area on Tuesday night, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said. The 25-year-old accused had been working with the victim's family for the last two years, he said.

The accused took the girl and her brother near the gate of the wedding venue. While he dropped the boy inside the premises, he took the victim to a nearby field, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said.

The accused then came back inside the venue and informed the parents that the child was missing and he was unable to trace her, he said.

After searching for some time, the accused disappeared from the spot, the official said.

On the basis of a complaint, a police team was pressed into service. The CCTV footage from the area was examined and the police zeroed in on the manservant, as he was seen taking the girl to the field, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime and informed the police about the spot where he dumped the body, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

