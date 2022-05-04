Left Menu

Gurugram village students protest attack inside school; hold classes outside

On the complaint of Hindi teacher of school an FIR was registered at Sohna Sadar Police Station but the accused are still absconding.The village elders of Abhaypur and Damdama villages also held a panchayat to discuss the matter.

Gurugram village students protest attack inside school; hold classes outside
With still no headway in Abhaypur village school attack incident, the students of Damdama village on Wednesday refused to enter the school and organised classes outside it. They erected a tent outside the school and were given classes by other older youths of the village. "School is supposed to be safest but they came and beat us including girls with sticks and fled,'' a student said. ''Nobody stopped them and they are not arrested yet. We will not step in till action is taken or arrests are made," said the student.

On Monday, a few masked youths barged inside the school and thrashed class 12 students injuring at least nine of them, five of whom were girls. On the complaint of Hindi teacher of school an FIR was registered at Sohna Sadar Police Station but the accused are still absconding.

The village elders of Abhaypur and Damdama villages also held a panchayat to discuss the matter. The accused were believed to be from Abhaypur. They demanded action against culprits and upgrading of the school in Damdama so that children didn't have to come to Abhaypur. They said that their protest will not end till both conditions are met. "Most of the accused are reportedly minor and are absconding. We are waiting for the decision of today's panchayat and action will be taken as per the law," Jai Singh, SHO, Sohna Sadar Police Station, said.

