President arrives in Mizoram on two-day visit
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Aizawl on Thursday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.He was received by state Home Minister Lalchamliana and senior officials at Lengpui airport, he said.The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University at 4 PM on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Aizawl on Thursday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.
He was received by state Home Minister Lalchamliana and senior officials at Lengpui airport, he said.
The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University at 4 PM on Thursday. He will leave for Delhi at 10.45 AM on Friday, the official said.
This is Kovind's second visit to the northeastern state after he assumed office in July 2017. In his previous visit in November 2017, he had addressed a special session of the state assembly, and inaugurated housing complexes for economically weaker sections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalchamliana
- Home
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Mizoram
- Delhi
- Lengpui
- Mizoram University
- Kovind
ALSO READ
No plan to impose fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi HC agrees to hear pleas against the anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri today, and refuses to interfere at this stage.
Anti-encroachment drive: Delhi HC refuses to interfere, agrees to hear pleas against it
Delhi Police inspects violence-hit Jahangirpuri ahead of civic body's eviction drive today
SC stops demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, agrees to take up plea against razing of houses of riot accused.