President arrives in Mizoram on two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Aizawl on Thursday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.He was received by state Home Minister Lalchamliana and senior officials at Lengpui airport, he said.The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University at 4 PM on Thursday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:46 IST
President arrives in Mizoram on two-day visit
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Aizawl on Thursday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.

He was received by state Home Minister Lalchamliana and senior officials at Lengpui airport, he said.

The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University at 4 PM on Thursday. He will leave for Delhi at 10.45 AM on Friday, the official said.

This is Kovind's second visit to the northeastern state after he assumed office in July 2017. In his previous visit in November 2017, he had addressed a special session of the state assembly, and inaugurated housing complexes for economically weaker sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

