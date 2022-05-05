Sexual assault at MCD school: Delhi child rights commission seeks details from EDMC

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has written to the East Delhi Municipal Commission seeking details of the action taken over the alleged sexual assault of two girls inside the classroom of the civic-body run school.

A man had allegedly entered the classroom of the civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

The DCPCR, in its letter to Nidhi Malik, Director (Education), EDMC, said it has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the matter. The child rights panel said according to news reports, the incident occurred on April 30.

''However, the school authorities did not disclose the incident to the police authorities which is a clear violation of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

''Therefore, the nonchalance reflected in the behaviour of the school authorities is a serious transgression of this Act and shows their lackadaisical attitude towards such traumatising incidents,'' the panel said. It has asked the civic body to submit details of inquiry conducted in the matter, action taken against erring officials and the precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

''Considering the seriousness of the matter, the commission would like to have a detailed report on the subject on or before May 9,'' the panel said.

In a notice issued to the SHO of Bhajanpura police station, the DCPCR sought a detailed action-taken report on the matter by May 12.

It has also asked the police to furnish a copy of the FIR, report on counselling of the victims, enquiry report on the matter and the action taken against the accused, the name and details of the school where the incident has happened and action initiated by the school.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter.

Police said no CCTV camera was installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises. East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that a ''lapse'' has happened and a probe has been ordered.