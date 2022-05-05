Gurugram University library launches digital library

Left Menu

Gurugram University students will now be able to access books and recorded lectures from their homes with the launch of a digital library.The library was inaugurated by the varsity Vice Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar on Thursday. The completely digital library can be accessed through the link httpwww.gurugramuniversity.ac.in very soon.Dinesh Kumar called the initiative unique and beneficial to students.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:21 IST
Gurugram University students will now be able to access books and recorded lectures from their homes with the launch of a digital library.

The library was inaugurated by the varsity Vice Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar on Thursday. The move entails that students will no longer have to wait for physical copies of the books to be available and the e-books can be accessed simultaneously by any number of students.

The library has 17,000 e-books, 8,800 e-journals, 1,30,000 e-lectures, 7,48,000 theses, 2,200 reports, 2,600 expert talks, and other resources in its collection. The completely digital library can be accessed through the link http://www.gurugramuniversity.ac.in very soon.

Dinesh Kumar called the initiative “unique” and beneficial to students. The VC also said that all students have been given an ID and password to login to the library. The site can be accessed on Android and iOS both. Library Advisor Vijay Mehta praised the entire GU Library team for their efforts in providing this service to users.

