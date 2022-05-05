Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:34 IST
Recruitment of teachers & headmasters in state-run schools will start soon: WBCSSC
West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) on Thursday announced that the process of recruitment of assistant teachers and headmasters in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools will start very soon.

The WBCSSC said in a statement it will soon issue an advertisement for recruitment to the post of Assistant teachers in Secondary and Higher Secondary schools.

In another notice, the WBCSSC said it will soon issue an ''advertisement for recruitment to the posts of headmaster/headmistress in Secondary, Higher Secondary and Junior High Schools and all the relevant details regarding the selection process will be given in a brochure accompanying the advertisement. West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu recently said the government was in favour of fast tracking the appointment of teachers and was aware of the plight of hundreds of educated youth who were awaiting appointment in state-run schools.

He said due to court cases, the government was not able to carry on the recruitment process in a full fledged manner.

A school education department official said recently the WBCSSC sought to know about the number of vacant teacher posts in schools from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. PTI SUS RG

