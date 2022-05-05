Left Menu

Rajasthan Technical University VC arrested on bribery charges

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:58 IST
The vice-chancellor of the Rajasthan Technical University was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the state's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said here.

Director General, ACB, Bhagwan Lal Soni said the action was taken following a complaint against Vice-Chancellor Ram Avtar Gupta for demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to increase the number of engineering seats of a private college.

He said Gupta was staying at a guest house for the last four days, and during a search of his room, Rs 21 lakh cash was found.

The residence of the accused and other places are being searched as well, and an investigation is underway, the DG said.

