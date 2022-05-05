TN inks pact with Google to aid govt school students learn English easily
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with technology giant Google to facilitate easy English learning for state-run school students.
The pact envisages use of an app 'Google Read Along' by government school students to read, understand, speak and write English easily, an official release here said.
The MoU between the School Education department and Google was signed at the Secretariat here.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, top government and Google officials were present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EPFO adds 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu lead
Russia fines Google over YouTube "fakes" - TASS
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle sheds light on the impact of climate change
Tamil Nadu govt to set up 4 Olympic training academies
Google, nurture.farm collaborate to provide tech-led agri solutions