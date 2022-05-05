Gurugram: Cleaner attempts suicide after harassment by IRB officer; colleagues demand action

The Sarv Karmchari Sangh (SKS) staged a protest here on Thursday against a DIG rank officer of Indian Reserve Battalion in Bhondsi for allegedly driving one of their colleagues to attempt suicide. The group D employee had allegedly attempted suicide by ingesting poison after facing harassment. He survived after receiving treatment at a hospital. The SKS said that the Commissioner of Police, who has heard the victim and the DIG-rank officer, has assured them of an appropriate action against the guilty.

Before the protest, employees across departments gathered at the municipal corporation office for a meeting and decided that if the victim did not get justice by May 26, they will hold demonstrations across district headquarters in the state. "Due to the inhuman behaviour of the DIG rank officer, a group D employee was forced to attempt suicide on April 26. He was a Dhobi working in IRB 3 Battalion Bhondsi. He battled for his life in Medanta for many days," said SKS state president Subhash Lamba.

"The family members of the employee even met state home minister Anil Vij on May 1 and demanded strict action against the guilty police officer but no FIR has been registered yet," he said. Naresh Kumar Shastri, a senior vice president of SKS, said that group D employees are not allowed any leave even in case of sickness or personal emergency. "Despite doing all cleaning work at houses of the police officers, they are abused. If an employee speaks against injustice, he is threatened with dismissal. We will not tolerate this," he said. The SKS leaders alleged that group D employees are forced to work as bonded labourers.

