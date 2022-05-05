SGPC calls meeting to strategise efforts for release of Sikh prisoners

Amritsar, May 5 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called a meeting of Sikh political and religious organisations on May 11 here to strategise efforts for release of Sikh prisoners.

Addressing the media on Thursday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said a directive has been received from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, that all Sikh organisations and institutions, including the SGPC, should make joint efforts for release of Sikh prisoners.

''This matter is very serious as the Sikh prisoners are not being released despite the fact that they have completed their sentences," he said.

Discussions will be held on May 11 with the representatives of 'panthic' organisations, Dhami said. He criticised the AAP-led government in Delhi for deliberately becoming an obstruction in the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

''As per the orders of the Akal Takht, the Sikh organisations will sit together on May 11 and move forward as per the strategy decided for future in the meeting. If there would be a need for an intensified struggle, the same will be carried forward. I appeal to all the panthak organisations to participate in this meeting,'' said Dhami. On Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had appealed to all 'panthic' organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after expiry of their life sentences.

