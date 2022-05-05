TN CM writes to Modi on NLC recruitment

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday expressed its reservation over recruitment to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) based on GATE exam score and also wanted priority to be accorded to those who had parted with their lands for employment there.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the ''present sudden shift'' in the recruitment process to consider GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) marks for appointment would affect the local candidates who may not have taken it.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said NLC India Limited, located in Cuddalore district in the State, ''is proposing to recruit 300 Graduate Executive Trainees (GET) based on their performance in the GATE Exam.'' ''I am informed that this is a deviation from the past practice and earlier, priority was being accorded, while recruiting for various positions, including GET, to the eligible candidates from among those families who provided lands for the mining and other needs of NLC,'' he said.

At present, NLC has a considerable requirement of land for its mining operations. While acquiring land, there arises a very justifiable demand among the local people that job opportunities should be provided to those families whose lands were acquired by NLC, Stalin added.

''We consider that the local communities, especially those who have given up their lands and house sites for NLC, should be accorded priority in the process of recruitment to various positions in NLC, including of GET,'' he urged.

''Further, the present sudden shift in the recruitment process to consider GATE marks for appointment would deprive the local candidates who may not have taken GATE exam. Therefore, I request that the Ministry of Coal may be directed to revisit the decision to adopt GATE scores for recruitment to GET and qualifying exams may be conducted for recruitment by NLC for the present and all future major recruitments, with provision for according priority to those who have given their lands for NLC projects and for mining,'' the Chief Minister told Modi in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)