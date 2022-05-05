Guj: Right-wing outfits protest at MSU over `objectionable' artworks

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other right-wing outfits on Thursday staged a protest on the campus of Maharaja Sayajirao University's faculty of Fine Arts in Vadodara, alleging that Hindu gods and goddesses were depicted in objectionable manner in some of the artworks made by students.

The dean of the faculty, Dr Jayaram Poduval, denied the allegation, while the local police too said they did not find any objectionable artworks as alleged by protesters.

Personnel of Sayajigunj police station in Vadodara city rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control after university staff came face to face with the protestors. Artworks prepared by students of the Fine Arts faculty are put on display in the faculty's exhibition area every year as part of exam assessment. This year's exhibition will commence on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Poduval said, ''I have no idea what they (protestors) are referring to. I have not seen such artworks in the display area. If you see the photos (which went viral and resulted in the protest), the background wall is different from ours. We will take action if a student is found guilty of making such artworks.'' ABVP leader Nishit Varia claimed the controversial artworks were indeed part of the exhibition, but were removed after the outrage.

''Protestors had claimed that obscene photos of gods and goddesses are on display. But we have not found those artworks here. We will take action if the university lodges any complaint,'' inspector R G Jadeja of Sayajigunj police station said.

