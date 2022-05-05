Congress Working Committee to meet on May 9 ahead of Chintan Shivir

Ahead of its 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the Congress' top decision-making body CWC will meet at the AICC headquarters here on May 9 to deliberate on the agenda for the brainstorming session as well as the party's future strategy. The party had last month announced that the 'Chintan Shivir', a three-day brainstorming session from May 13-15, would be held in Udaipur, where party leaders from across the country will discuss internal issues confronting it and come up with solutions to galvanise the organisation.

About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp. Senior leaders including those in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir.

Ahead of the Chintan Shivir, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee has been called on May 9 at the AICC headquarters here, party sources said.

The agenda for the Shivir and the party's future strategy on key issues is likely to come up for discussion, they said.

Senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the Chintan Shivir. Buffeted by a string of electoral reverses, the Congress had earlier also announced that an empowered group would be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and prepare the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after deliberating on a revival plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor had subsequently declined the Congress's offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

The party has also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on the issues of political and organisational importance, social justice, economy, farmers and youth during the three-day brainstorming conclave. PTI ASK SRY

