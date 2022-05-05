Left Menu

Punjab to run schools, where strength of students high, in double shifts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:52 IST
Punjab to run schools, where strength of students high, in double shifts
  • India

Punjab's education department has decided to run schools, where strength of students is high, in double shifts, according to an official order.

The direction in this regard has been issued to director general school education, director school education, director State Council of Educational Research and Training and district education officers.

According to the order, schools where the strength of students is high but there is shortage of space, rooms and other infrastructure can be run in double shifts.

Those schools where primary and upper primary schools are run at one campus will also be run in double shifts with the approval of heads of both the schools, said the order.

In the summer season, the timing of the first shift will be 7 am till 12 noon while the timing of the second shift will be 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

In the winter season, the timing of the first shift will be 7:30 am till 12:15 pm while the timing of the second shift will be 12:30 pm till 5:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Democratic Teachers Front president Vikram Dev Singh said the state government should open new schools where the strength of students is high rather than going for this temporary measure.

Meaanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Thursday visited three schools in Mohali, according to an official release.

Hayer said the educational sector is the priority area for the state government and the schools are being visited in order to strengthen school education in the state.

During his visit, Hayer also interacted with students and the school staff.

He visited government senior secondary school Naya Shehar in Kharar block, government primary school Kheri Jattan in Derabassi and government high school Rasanheri in Kharar block, said the release.

