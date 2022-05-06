Left Menu

Sexual assault at school: EDMC to suspend principal, teacher, says mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:49 IST
The East Delhi civic body has decided to suspend the principal and a teacher, and terminate the services of a contractual staff of a school in Bhajanpura where two girls were allegedly molested by a man a few days ago, mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Friday.

He said the decision has been taken by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) authorities and an official order is expected to be issued later on Friday. On April 30, a man had allegedly entered a classroom of the civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Based on a sketch, a man has been detained on suspicion of being the accused in the case.

Aggarwal said, ''According to the decision taken, the principal of the school and a teacher have been suspended, and the services of a contractual teacher, to whom the matter was first reported, have been terminated.'' Besides, a ''show-cause notice'' been issued to a teacher and a school inspector, and a ''stern warning'' given to the zonal deputy director of the EDMC's education department, he said.

The Delhi Commission for Women has claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

Police said no CCTV camera was installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises.

