NMIMS School of Commerce, Announces Admissions For BBA and B.Com (Hons) for Chandigarh Campus

CHANDIGARH, India, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), School of Commerce, announced the commencement of admissions for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (3 years) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Hons (3 years), for the Chandigarh Campus.

The courses are uniquely structured to provide professional education and training to students in every aspect related to the management discipline. The industry-focused curriculum leads to the advancement of learning and promotes excellence in business administration. The program nurtures the students for continuous improvement to ensure their holistic development. To be eligible, candidates should have passed the 12th grade or equivalent exam from a recognised board, with a minimum aggregate marks of 60%. The students have to appear for NPAT Examinations, further to which, depending on the merit score and the preference of the students for campuses, the final allotment will be extended.

Brigadier (Dr) M Srinivasan (Retired) (Director, Chandigarh Campus), said, ''NMIMS today stands as one of the leading universities for BBA and B.Com in India. Inheriting the rich legacy, we endeavor to become one of the region's premier institutes of higher learning known for its excellence in campus life, infrastructure, teaching, and research. To set the pace, we look forward to focus on the four building blocks of the University. Firstly, Knowledge creation, which is relevant and applied, helping Society to know the unknowns, demonstrate leadership, and meeting expectations in knowledge creation. Secondly, to reinforce the teaching and learning through the ''Assurance of Learning'' System. Third, an undertaking to make NMIMS the most preferred institution of learning. Lastly, facilitate the aspirations of stakeholders. It is time to move forward with a new resolve to become a globally admired University, as envisaged. We aim to nurture our students with the best in-class faculty, infrastructure and facilities to help them stay ahead of the curve and prosper.'' Adding on to the announcement, Ms Harpreet Gill (Assistant Professor, School of Commerce, Chandigarh Campus), said, ''NMIMS School of Commerce is on a journey to raising educational standards and enhancing teaching methods. We extensively collaborate with industries and organisations in order to formulate training programs of mutual interest for the benefit of the students. We also associate the University with Councils, Academic Bodies of administrative education and corporate bodies in relation to the courses, curriculum development and advancement along with the upgradation in the course content to ensure that a student is well equipped with all the knowledge and skills required to become directly employable. On the course completion, students understand the meaning of feedback, self-evaluation and regulatory mechanism and to apply it in all aspects.'' To promote holistic education, the university entails a state-of-the-art infrastructure, to support and propel students' career paths. They are further empowered to develop criteria and tools for the collection of information based on the design and evaluation methodology, provoking skills for reasoning and innovation. Additionally, the courses included mandatory internships in all years and a final research project which helps students to conceptualize and incubate an idea into a business plan. Moreover, NMIMS School of Commerce also facilitates collaborations with various institutes and/or organisations in India and abroad that have similar missions and vision, which facilitate exchange programs for higher exposure and growth of the students.

About SVKM's NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and about 800 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

