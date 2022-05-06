Court sentences man to 10 years in prison for raping minor in Ballia

A man was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 17-year-old girl three years ago.

Additional District Judge Onkar Shukla on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict Ramesh Rajbhar. Rajbhar had raped the girl at her residence on April 22, 2019, according to the joint director of the prosecution department Suresh Pathak.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)