Left Menu

Court sentences man to 10 years in prison for raping minor in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 06-05-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 13:27 IST
Court sentences man to 10 years in prison for raping minor in Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 17-year-old girl three years ago.

Additional District Judge Onkar Shukla on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict Ramesh Rajbhar. Rajbhar had raped the girl at her residence on April 22, 2019, according to the joint director of the prosecution department Suresh Pathak.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022