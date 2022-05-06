GoSchool - A Transformative High School

A refreshing alternative to a traditional school May 6th 2022, Mumbai: Ajeenkya DY Patil Group is pleased to announce its partnership and launch of GoSchool India’s first career-focussed, high school, that has been launched in partnership with international education leaders Pearson, iXperience and UniDirect. GoSchool combines high-quality teaching, personalised counselling, extracurricular activities, test preparation, counselling for university admissions along with cutting-edge skills to deliver a transformative high school experience.

At the core of GoSchool is the most powerful learning engine propelled by New Age Hyflex Learning, which offers a hi-tech yet hi-touch model of delivering education. This ushers in a new vision of education, for the next generation of students by deploying cutting-edge technologies to maximise learning.

Announcing the collaboration and launch Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil added “GoSchool is a leap towards forward-looking systems that deliver quality international education for all as a springboard for building futures. Supported by the vast ecosystem of technology partners, we are proud to deliver solutions that expand access to education, enhance student experience, improve engagement, and ignite innovation.” “In our view, everyone is a unique individual. Therefore, we adapt our approach to each student offering them the specific challenges and customised support that brings out their best. We set ourselves very high standards indeed. We will endeavour to inspire our students with new ideas, to support them as they learn to think for themselves and then to challenge them to transform the lives of others” says Sidney Rose, FRSA, Academic Director, GoSchool. “GoSchool is a data driven, human centric, high school that combines career preparation and world class academics to co-create a generation of adaptive learners to succeed in the VUCA world. The GoSchool addresses the widening gap between career and academics in traditional schools by combining data driven career preparation with global faculty and career coaches,” said Taruna Maheshwari. GoSchool is now accepting admissions for Year 11, Ms Maheshwari confirmed. GoSchool’s trio of international partnerships gives student access to an international curriculum, arms them with future focussed skills along with internships and counselling for admissions to be best placed for leading universities in India and the world. Pearson brings with it a legacy of over 170 years and is recognised globally for successfully blending world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalised learning at scale. With Pearson, GoSchool students get access to their globally recognised Pearson Edexcel International A Level qualifications. With iXperience students will be able to gain highly marketable skills and get real world experience in the form of live virtual internships with global enterprises. With UniDirect, GoSchool extends the expert and professional support to our students to gain admissions to Ivy league universities and universities in US, UK, Europe, Canada and Asia. Mickey Revenaugh, Vice President, Business Development - Pearson Virtual Schools, said: “Our aim is to ensure each student maximises their potential and we recognise that in a rapidly changing world, the education opportunities available for children and young people must adapt to meet the needs of each student and their family. We are proud to be the curriculum partner with Go School in providing a new hybrid school ensuring students have the skills they need for the future. It is an exciting time to be in education.” Aaron Fuchs, CEO and founder of iXperience said, that “Our mission at iX is to build immersive and transformational learning experiences that close the industry skills gap and give our students the best possible opportunities. The partnership with GoSchool is a model of learning that can accelerate students into the future and give them a platform to succeed.” ''Uni Direct is excited about helping students at GoSchool to take their next step to secure a place at a top university'' said, Dr Elizabeth Adey - CEO of Uni Direct.

Key attributes of GoSchool: • HyFlex learning: Delivered with a proprietary “HyFlex Learning” system, GoSchool seamlessly integrates the experience of attending a bricks and mortar school with the advantages of technology-led active learning methodologies.

• A foundation for lifelong success: GoSchool inculcates 21st century skills to prepare our students for lifelong success. Assisting students to develop critical thinking, complex problem-solving, and strategic decision-making, we lead our students to success in their chosen careers • A pathway to the university of your dreams: GoSchool has inbuilt, personalised guidance on the pathway to the best universities within India and around the world. Through guidance, counselling and support we assist students to gain acceptance to highly selective universities.

• Ensuring success: Rigorous instruction from the experienced and inspirational global faculty with personalised assistance and progress monitoring helps students to excel and realise their potential. Student success coaches assist students to deepen academic focus while raising the bar of success for our students.

• Excel in your chosen career path: We empower our students by delivering cutting-edge, in-demand skills and practical experience through global internships. Our students explore and experience different career paths right in their high school.

• Learn smart: Our holistic curriculum includes wellbeing, school clubs like art and film production and preparation for entrance exams. Peer learning groups, one-to-one mentoring ensures each student receives the best preparation for life.

About Ajeenkya DY Patil Group The Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group is built on a unique promise. It is a promise of growth through the vision and foresight of our leadership. We see the world in terms of opportunities, possibilities and potential. The group is focused on creating new concepts and new ways of thinking in a wide range of fields and mainly that of sports, health, agriculture, and education. It is a part of the D Y Patil Group, one of the largest educational groups in the country. Padmashree Dr D Y Patil founded it in the year 1983. It has over 200 Institutes of learning along with its five universities‚ based out of Navi Mumbai‚ Pune and Kolhapur. The group runs three hospitals and provides affordable healthcare and medical attention to scores of needy people. The D Y Patil International Cricket Stadium at Mumbai is rated‚ as one of the 6 best stadiums in the world and amongst the best sporting facility in India.

