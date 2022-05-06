KL Deemed-to-be University establishes new KL Global Business School, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education has today inaugurated KLH Global Business School, an ultra-modern B-School dedicated to its internationally normative business courses. Located amidst the corporate houses at Kondapur, Hyderabad, KLH GBS offers a range of top-ranking programs and holds prestigious accreditations from NAAC and NIRF.

The architecturally voguish building richly provides purpose-oriented learning spaces to accommodate the expanding student population and scholastic offerings. The contemporary business school focuses on nurturing entrepreneurial and vision-driven students, from its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A spectrum of promising concentrations such as Global MBA, Executive MBA, PG Programs, Management Development Programs, Leadership Development Programs and custom programs are offered at the KLH GBS. The courses are tailor-made to cultivate students' capabilities in making tactical and strategic decisions in today's data-driven economy and to work in multicultural settings.

Prospective students can tour the high-energy campus, its high-tech classrooms, vivacious study halls, subject intensive libraries, and technologically sound activity rooms before the official commencement of the school operations. The Vice Chancellor of the University, was seen speaking about the need for such qualitative education in the country, backed by cutting edge educational tools and methodology.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University, said, ''At the new KL Global Business School, we blend theory and practice with cutting edge technology complied in the lines to industry relevance to shape the career of students to the best. We offer academic courses that are tuned to supplement the young, ambitious, and entrepreneurial mindsets. Our innovative teaching modus operandi, backed by the Harvard Case Methodology, has empowered our students with critical thinking, problem solving and impactful decision-making prowess. With market-driven programs embedded with skilled faculty tending to the students from teaching, research, and professional roles, KLH GBS is set to reimagine business education in the country''.

''The curriculum and pedagogy at KLH Global Business School, which conforms to the highest global standards, is amended with hallmarks like choice-grounded specialization, semester-abroad sessions, and integrated 'International Certification' programs. The curriculum is regularly revised based on the developments in the industry. The school also boasts high speed internet at every nook and corner of the building. Furthermore, to create the perfect equilibrium between academic efforts and physical and mental wellbeing, the B-School offers several recreational activities,'' added Mrs. Kanchana Latha, Secretary, KL Education Foundation (KLEF).

Accommodative of pupils with vision and passion, the Business School has made lateral entry plausible for eligible programs. Additionally, owing to the expansive global affiliations and education tie-ups with close to various foreign universities, students of KLH GBS can reap several benefits such as doing stipend-assisted internships and semesters abroad, participating in twinning programs with international academic partners to attain dual degrees, etc. Some of the prestigious institutes among global network of partnered Universities include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkeley, National University of Singapore, and The State University of New York among others.

The skill focused, immersive curriculum, backed by the school's state of the art infrastructure, commended professors, a lively internal environment, and a goal-driven push, make it an ideal choice for the professionals and change drivers of tomorrow.

The event concluded with the facility wide tour in the presence of dignitaries from KL Deemed to be University Dr. J Srinivas Rao, Director, Admissions, Dr. Kishore Babu, Dean, Management, Humanities and Sciences, Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Associate Dean Internships, Placements & Industry Connect and others.

About KL Deemed-to-be University Founded in 1980 as KL College of Engineering, KL Deemed to be University brings today an academic legacy of 40+ years. It became Deemed University in 2009 and was accredited by NAAC with A++ grade and Category- I Institution by UGC, MHRD, Govt. of India in 2019. It is ranked 35th in the NIRF 2021 rankings of top Universities of India. K L Deemed University is situated in a spacious 100-acre campus in Vijayawada and has another world-class campus in Hyderabad. The University boasts of its collaborations with 80+ foreign Universities across 16 countries providing students international exposure through internships and exchange programs. The intellectual resource at university includes 1,200+ faculty members, out of which 600+ faculty members are Ph.D. holders. The University also rejoices an impeccable placement track record of placing over 50,000 students in reputed companies so far. For more details please visit - https://www.kluniversity.in/

