Left Menu

Streamline process of conducting exams by APPSC: Mishra

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:35 IST
Streamline process of conducting exams by APPSC: Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday emphasised on streamlining the process of conducting regular competitive examinations by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Chairing a high-level meeting with commissioners and secretaries of various departments at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that ensuring regular examinations would benefit the candidates in their academic preparations as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.

The meeting discussed regarding submission of the vacant posts in the state to the Commission for its filling up, which is a mandatory prerequisite for the preparation of the events and examination calendar by the APPSC, Raj Bhavan officials informed.

Mishra advised the commissioners and secretaries to intimate the impending vacancies at the earliest to APPSC and the Staff Selection Board as the case be, so as to enable the Commission and the Board to plan their calendar of events and examinations and select the meritorious candidates in public interest. He exhorted the concerned senior officers for regular and timely action to properly help the system of selection of the manpower for state services.

Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, who represented the APPSC in the meeting, placed the suggestions of the commission, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022