SC commission seeks report from Hyd police in 'honour killing' case

Updated: 06-05-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday sought a report from the Hyderabad police on the action taken by it in the case of an alleged honor killing in Telangana.

B Nagaraju, a Dalit in his mid-20s, was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife when he was confronted by his attackers--Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple, and attacked the man in full public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

Mobin Ahmed is the woman's brother and Masood Ahmed is one of their relatives.

''Send @TelanganaDGP and @TelanganaCS action taken report to @NCSC_GoI as soon as possible,'' the commission's chairperson Vijay Sampla said in a tweet.

Nagaraju and his wife were in love with each other for a long and they got married in January this year against the wishes of the woman's family members, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that Mobin Ahmed was against his sister's relationship with Nagaraju and hence decided to ''eliminate'' him.

