SC commission seeks report from Hyd police in 'honour killing' case

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday sought a report from the Hyderabad police on the action taken by it in the case of an alleged honor killing in Telangana.

B Nagaraju, a Dalit in his mid-20s, was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife when he was confronted by his attackers--Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple, and attacked the man in full public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

Mobin Ahmed is the woman's brother and Masood Ahmed is one of their relatives.

''Send @TelanganaDGP and @TelanganaCS action taken report to @NCSC_GoI as soon as possible,'' the commission's chairperson Vijay Sampla said in a tweet.

Nagaraju and his wife were in love with each other for a long and they got married in January this year against the wishes of the woman's family members, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that Mobin Ahmed was against his sister's relationship with Nagaraju and hence decided to ''eliminate'' him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)