JMI to conduct offline classes for first, second-yr students from mid-July

The first and second year students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University may have to wait for at least two more months to attend offline classes as the campus is likely to fully reopen only after July 15, according to officials.

Speaking to PTI, JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al Jafri said the administration will hold meetings in the coming days to decide on the dates for the re-opening. Meanwhile, online classes will continue.

The JMI resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year graduate students in March, while first and second-year students and first year postgraduate students have been taking online classes.

''The classes for first and second-year students will likely resume after July 15. We will be holding meetings from Monday to fix dates regarding the reopening,'' Jafri said.

The two-month summer vacation for teachers will commence from May 15. During the first 30 days, half of the teachers will be available and the rest will be on leave. In the second half, those completing their leave will have to work for the subsequent 30 days, he said.

JMI chief proctor Waseem Ahmad Khan said deans of various departments have been asked to prepare date sheets for undergraduate and postgraduate exams.

Students, who took online classes, will have the option to take exams online apart in addition to writing offline at the campus.

Those attending physical classes will need to take the exams offline.

''The online classes will go on normally during the summer vacation. The date sheet of exams will be out in the coming days and students will take online exams. If everything stays alright, we will resume the classes on after July 15,'' Khan said.

Following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the JMI had in February issued a notification saying the university will reopen in a phased manner.

While the physical classes for final-year postgraduate students resumed from March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed from mid-March. Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

