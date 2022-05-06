Students dance to 'Pushpa' song, headmistress suspended

Left Menu

06-05-2022
The headmistress of a high school in Odisha's Ganjam district has been suspended after a video of some students dancing in a classroom to a song of Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa' went viral on social media, an official said.

Several Class 10 students assembled in the smart classroom of the Baramundali High School in Sheragada block. The teachers had imparted some tips for the High School Certificate examination, following which they left without locking the room.

Some students who were present in the room might have linked the TV with their mobile phones, according to the district official.

Two dancing videos of 14 and 24 seconds duration went viral on social media platforms recently and they could be seen dancing to the tunes of 'Srivalli', a popular song from the Allu Arjun starrer.

The music was playing on the LED television, which was installed in the classroom to impart teaching to the students under the school transformation scheme.

Block development officer Bhaskar Lenka claimed that Headmistress Sujata Padhy was served a show-cause notice, but she did not reply satisfactorily Padhy has been suspended from Wednesday for negligence of duty, District Education Officer Binita Senapati said.

The official added that an inquiry was on and action would be taken against some more teachers for dereliction of duty.

