Gauhati University must act as catalyst to fulfil objectives of NEP-2020: Governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Friday that the Gauhati University should act as a “catalyst” to fulfil the objectives of New Education Policy, 2020 by offering tech-integrated undergraduate and postgraduate courses to students.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the university here, the governor said that technology needs to be integrated into all levels of education in order to improve classroom processes, support professional development of teachers, enhance educational access for disadvantaged groups and make students employment-ready.

He said that the existing faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Engineering, Fine Arts, Management and Technology in the university are all likely to offer strong foundations for the radical changes that are on the pipeline in the wake of NEP.

Lauding Gauhati University for its 75 years of service to the state, Mukhi stated that ''in line with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the university should start Vidya Daan Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the contributions of the university in creating human resources of the highest standards''.

He said that steps should be taken to maintain a perfect balance between the resourceful past and promising future of the university.

The Governor also called upon the graduates and research scholars to use their knowledge acquired in the university to create a difference in the lives of people, especially those less privileged.

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique, after congratulating the students on their achievements, said that the university has put in place a timeline for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in a phased manner.

On the occasion, Technocrat Prof Dhirendra Nath Buragohain was conferred the degree of Science, Honoris Causa, while eminent author Sumantha Chaliha, litterateur Nahendra Padun and scholar of folk culture, Dharamsingh Teron, were presented the degree of Degree of Philosophy, Honoris Causa.

Over 1,00,500 undergraduate students, 9,800 post-graduate students, 143 Masters of Philosophy students and 633 PhD holders were awarded degrees at the ceremony .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)