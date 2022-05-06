Left Menu

Bar Council of Delhi elects Murari Tiwari as Chairman

The Bar Council of Delhi on Friday unanimously elected lawyer Murari Tiwari as its Chairman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:34 IST
Bar Council of Delhi elects Murari Tiwari as Chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bar Council of Delhi on Friday unanimously elected lawyer Murari Tiwari as its Chairman. "Today, Mr. Murari Tiwari has been unanimously elected as the Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi," said a press release issued by the lawyers' body. Tiwari, a law graduate from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University joined the legal profession in 1991 and was previously elected as the Honorary Secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi for two consecutive terms in 2010 and 2012, the release said. He has also been discharging his responsibilities in various capacities in the Bar Council by being part of several committees such as the Enrolment Committee, Disciplinary Committee, etc., it added. "He is a popular leader among lawyers and is committed to the welfare and betterment of the legal fraternity," the release said.

