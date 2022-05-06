Left Menu

Three students take ill after consuming Shawarma in TN

Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu here, who consumed Shawarma swooned at their hostel rooms due to food poisoning and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:52 IST
Three students take ill after consuming Shawarma in TN
Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu here, who consumed Shawarma swooned at their hostel rooms due to food poisoning and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. The three students -- Praveen (22), Parameswaran (21) and Manikandan (21) -- staying at the institute's hostel had gone out for dinner on Thursday night and had Shawarma -- a dish of Arabic orgin -- at a restaurant in Orathanadu. After returning to the hostel, the three fainted in their rooms after vomiting. Subsequently, they were rushed to the hospital. This incident comes in the backdrop of a 16-year-old girl who died of food poisoning after eating Shawarma at a local eatery in Kasaragod district, Kerala on Monday. Shawarma is thinly sliced pieces of marinated meat, like lamb, chicken or beef rolled into a flat bread.

