IAF transforming into strategic force of great calibre: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force is witnessing major changes in its operational philosophy with induction of state-of-the-art aircraft, equipment and weapon systems and is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great calibre, a senior IAF official said here on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Uday Chawla, Command Technical Training Officer, Training Command after reviewing the passing out parade at the Air Force Station, Tambaram emphasised the newly inducted air warriors to strive for professional excellence, utilising their training to the optimum, a defence release said.

Chawla urged the air warriors to make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their technical knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes.

As many as 859 air warriors were inducted into the IAF following a 64-week intensive training at Mechanical Training Institute at the Air Force Station.

A ceremonial passing out parade was held on the occasion, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

