PwBD candidates to be given additional time for CUET: DU

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be given additional time during the exam, the Delhi University informed on Friday.

The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 languages), Section IB (20 languages), Section II (27 domain specific subjects) and Section III (general test). This is the first time, the DU will be holding admissions through the CUET.

Till last year, the Delhi University admitted students on the basis of marks cut-off in Class 12 board exams.

Addressing a webinar, Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) informed PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe.

She said that for common candidates, 45 minutes each will be given for Section 1A and 1B of the test. However, extra 15 minutes will be given for each section for a PwBD candidate.

Similarly, for Section II, additional 15 minutes will be given for each domain-specific subject.

''For section III, that is a general test, 60 minutes will be given to a common candidate but for PwBD candidates, 20 minutes extra will be allotted,'' Gandhi said.

She was addressing a webinar hosted by DU to apprise students about the provisions and policies of PwBD candidates. The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode, she said.

Gandhi also informed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for registration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 till May 22, 2022.

She also apprised the students about the process of registration in CUET, enabling provisions and required certificates and other aspects.

The CUET has been made mandatory for admission to all central universities from this year.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B.

A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university. Candidates will have the option to choose the colleges of their choice and on the basis of their marks, they will be given colleges.

