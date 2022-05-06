Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in MP in explosives case

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA has conducted searches at 11 places in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district in connection with a case of ammunition recovery in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

Zubair, Saifulla and Altamash Khan were arrested and explosives and other IED making material were seized on March 30 at Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, the official spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

During the course of investigation, three more accused Imran Khan, Aamin Khan and Mohammed Aamin Patel were arrested on April 3 and another accused Mazhar Khan was arrested on April 7 in the case, he said.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused/suspects, incriminating material including electronic devices and documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

