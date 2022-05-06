Left Menu

J’khand CM seeks PM’s intervention to ensure continuation of studies for Ukraine returnees

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate appropriate steps for enabling students, who returned from war-hit Ukraine after leaving their higher studies mid-way, to complete their education in India.In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief minister drew his attention to the plight of those students.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:27 IST
J’khand CM seeks PM’s intervention to ensure continuation of studies for Ukraine returnees
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate appropriate steps for enabling students, who returned from war-hit Ukraine after leaving their higher studies mid-way, to complete their education in India.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief minister drew his attention to the plight of those students. "In the context of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and uncertainty over the restoration of normalcy, the future of these students remains extremely uncertain. This is causing immense mental hardship to such students and their family members," the letter read. Students from Jharkhand, who were stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine, were brought to Jharkhand between February 25 and March 13.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine suddenly interrupted their studies and it was only due to your (Prime Minister) intervention that they could be rescued safely. More than 180 such students have returned to Jharkhand," the chief minister said in the letter.

The state government had set up a Control Room to help families of students and workers who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022