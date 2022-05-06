J’khand CM seeks PM’s intervention to ensure continuation of studies for Ukraine returnees

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate appropriate steps for enabling students, who returned from war-hit Ukraine after leaving their higher studies mid-way, to complete their education in India.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief minister drew his attention to the plight of those students. "In the context of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and uncertainty over the restoration of normalcy, the future of these students remains extremely uncertain. This is causing immense mental hardship to such students and their family members," the letter read. Students from Jharkhand, who were stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine, were brought to Jharkhand between February 25 and March 13.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine suddenly interrupted their studies and it was only due to your (Prime Minister) intervention that they could be rescued safely. More than 180 such students have returned to Jharkhand," the chief minister said in the letter.

The state government had set up a Control Room to help families of students and workers who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)