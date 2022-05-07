IOC head in Brisbane for 1st time since city awarded Games
Its really a great feeling of Olympic spirit. Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games last July after the International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the Australian city as host.
- Country:
- Australia
IOC president Thomas Bach was in Brisbane on Saturday for the first time since the Queensland state capital was awarded the 2032 Olympics.
Bach flew into Australia last weekend to attend a testimonial dinner for outgoing Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates and spent this past week visiting several Pacific island countries.
"These Olympic Games will not only be Games in Australia, for Australia," Bach said.
"These will be Olympic Games with the whole Pacific region. You can see the enthusiasm and the anticipation (is) already at a very high level." Bach, flanked by IOC coordination commission chair Kirsty Coventry, joined an "Olympics Unleashed'' session at Yeronga State High School in south Brisbane. Queensland was the first state to adopt the program in which Olympic athletes engage with students to encourage future sporting stars.
"Being witnesses to one of these sessions is really encouraging," Bach said. "It's a great anticipation of these games, Brisbane 2032. They're all excited, and they're all motivated. It's really a great feeling of Olympic spirit." Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games last July after the International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the Australian city as host. The city had been installed as the preferred candidates five months earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Olympic and Paralympic Games
- Yeronga State High School
- Queensland
- IOC coordination commission
- Pacific island
- These Olympic Games
- Australia
- Olympics Unleashed''
- Brisbane
- Kirsty Coventry
- Olympic Games
- John Coates
- Olympic
- Pacific
- Australian Olympic Committee
- International Olympic Committee
- Thomas Bach
- Olympics
- Bach
ALSO READ
Inaugural Indo -pacific dialogues in UK parliament explores geo political situation in region
It is vital we deepen our cooperation including shared interest in keeping Indo-Pacific open & free: British PM Johnson after talks with Modi.
We emphasised on need for free, open, inclusive & rules-based order in Indo-Pacific:PM Modi after talks with British PM Johnson.
British PM Boris Johnson calls to deepen India-UK cooperation to counter threat of autocratic coercion in Indo-Pacific region
What happens in Ukraine will have impact on Indo-Pacific region: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.